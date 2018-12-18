London MP to hold media availability about Saudi Arabia arms deal

On the heels of news from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the government is looking for ways to stop exporting military vehicles to Saudi Arabia, a London MP will talk about what that means for the community.

London North Centre Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos is set to hold a media event Tuesday morning to talk about the state of the deal which involves light armoured vehicles made at London’s General Dynamics plant.

Speaking on the Craig Needles Show, Fragiskatos said a review of the export permits is still underway.

“I cannot predict what decision will ultimately be taken. I think it would be irresponsible to speculate on hypotheticals right now. The final decision does rest with the prime minister and foreign minister and I will continue to listen to workers as this issue evolves,” he said.

He said no final decision has been made, adding he will continue to advocate for workers.

“We understand what this contract has meant in terms of jobs, and that continues,” Fragiskatos said.

“This is something that I’ve worked on as a local MP for three years. I’ve met directly with the prime minister and the foreign minister in recent weeks and long before that and I will continue being a voice for this community.”

The event is set for 11:15 a.m.