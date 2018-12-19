Carolling group spreading festive cheer, helping children across the Okanagan

Decked out in Santa hats, reindeer antlers and red coats and carrying lyric books, a group of singers are bringing back the magic of carolling to Kelowna.

Caroling for a Cause is the brainchild of Kendra McFarland, a young and energetic local entrepreneur who wanted to combine her love of singing with her desire to make a difference in the community.

“I know people who want an opportunity to sing, but they feel that they don’t have talent to sing with a group or they don’t have the money or time,” McFarland said. “Caroling for a Cause was created to give an outlet for those people to get out and sing with no expectations, just for fun, and experience the healing of singing.”

McFarland and her team of singers carol for donations to a cause that’s near and dear to the hearts of many locals.

“While we’re singing, there has to be more of an intention behind this. I decided to reach out to Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs because I know how much they do for the community,” McFarland explained. “I love their energy, and they have helped so many people for many generations.”

This is the third year McFarland has reached out to the community through a public Facebook group that posts events requesting singers. As the group grows, there are also more invitations to have the carollers come out to public events.

“The last week before Christmas is always the busiest because people are really getting into the spirit of it,” McFarland said. “They’re really feeling it.”

Everyone is invited to join the group and participate, regardless of skill or ability.

“If you’re feeling a little shy, if you’re feeling like you don’t know the words or aren’t a good singer, it doesn’t matter,” McFarland said. “If you want to get out there and enjoy yourself with a collection of beautiful people, then just come out. There are no expectations. Fun is more important than talent.”

Richelle Leckey is the community engagement co-ordinator for the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs and is thrilled with the partnership.

“Caroling for a Cause funds will go towards helping the children, youth and families that we support throughout the year,” Leckey said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to brighten the community’s future while, at the same time, brightening kids’ futures.”

To join Caroling for a Cause and see upcoming events, visit the group on Facebook.