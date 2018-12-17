Alberta man charged after Mountie dragged by car during attempted traffic stop

Charges have been laid after an attempted traffic stop in Penhold, Alta., on Sunday resulted in an altercation between a driver and police that saw one officer dragged by a car for 15 feet.

Innisfail RCMP said officers were doing a routine patrol when they saw a car idling outside a bar at around 11 p.m.

“Police conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle and noted the licence plate on the vehicle was in fact registered to a different vehicle,” the RCMP said in a news release on Monday. “When police approached, the lone male driver became agitated, yelling at police to shut their lights off and rolled his windows up and locked his doors.”

Police allege the driver then put his car in reverse and crashed into the front of the RCMP cruiser. They said officers tried to arrest the man and in the melee, one officer was dragged about 15 feet before the car left the scene. The vehicle was later found in Red Deer and the man was arrested without further incident.

According to police, the officer who was dragged suffered minor injuries.

Chasetin Morin, a 24-year-old Red Deer man, has been charged with two counts each of assaulting a police officer with a weapon and breaching a recognizance, as well as one count each of resisting arrest, failing to stop for a police officer, possession of property obtained by crime, driving without insurance, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, driving when unauthorized to do so, driving at an unreasonable speed and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Morin is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Tuesday.