Man dead after industrial accident at construction site in Toronto’s east end

A man in his 20s is dead after an industrial accident in Toronto’s east end on Monday.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News they responded to a call at a construction site in the area of Kennedy Road and Passmore Avenue at around 2:50 p.m.

Toronto police said the man died at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) December 17, 2018