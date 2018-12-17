Man dead after industrial accident at construction site in Toronto’s east end
A A
A man in his 20s is dead after an industrial accident in Toronto’s east end on Monday.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News they responded to a call at a construction site in the area of Kennedy Road and Passmore Avenue at around 2:50 p.m.
Toronto police said the man died at the scene.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.