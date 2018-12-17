Industrial Accident
December 17, 2018 4:24 pm

Man dead after industrial accident at construction site in Toronto’s east end

By Web Coordinator  Global News

A Toronto EMS vehicle.

File / Global News
A man in his 20s is dead after an industrial accident in Toronto’s east end on Monday.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News they responded to a call at a construction site in the area of Kennedy Road and Passmore Avenue at around 2:50 p.m.

Toronto police said the man died at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

 

 

