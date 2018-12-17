Meth, weapons seized from suspicious vehicle in northwest Winnipeg

A man who was stopped by police for driving a suspicious vehicle near the Inkster Industrial Park has been arrested on meth and weapons charges.

Police stopped the vehicle, which did not have active registration, in the back lane of Sheppard Avenue around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

The driver was found to be in possession of brass knuckles, a folding knife and had four outstanding warrants for his arrest.

READ MORE: Cops bust alleged River Park South meth trafficker

Police also found 36 grams of meth on the floor of the vehicle.

Kevin Raymond Yestrau, 36, faces charges of possessing meth for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possessing a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of failure to comply with a recognizance, and four counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

The four warrants were for failing to attend court, failing to comply with probation, theft under $5,000, and possessing property obtained by crime.

WATCH: Meth: Winnipeg’s Chief of Police takes a look back at 2018