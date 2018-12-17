Mike’s Monday Outlook: Dreaming of a white Christmas

With the mild-to-warm temperatures lately, you may be worried Winnipeg will be in for a brown Christmas.

If this were to happen, this would be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

There are only four places in Canada with a 100 per cent chance of having a white Christmas, based on statistics from Environment and Climate Change Canada from 1955-2017 — Kenora, Whitehorse, Yellowknife and Iqaluit.

Winnipeg rounds out the top five at 98 per cent.

Over the past 62 years, Winnipeg has had only one “green Christmas”. The other locations mentioned have a perfect record of white Christmas’ all the way back to 1955, when this record keeping began.

In case you were wondering, Brandon has a 94 per cent chance of having a white Christmas which puts it in a tie with Saskatoon and 4 per cent ahead of Regina with their 90 per cent.

So with that in mind, fear not. Santa will have a soft, white surface to land his sleigh on the rooftops of Manitoba homes as the snow that we have is unlikely to fade away. In fact, we will likely add to it before Dec. 25.

Monday will be one of the coldest days of the work week, with temperatures registering around -18° C near the Winnipeg airport.

Temperatures will quickly return to the moderate range, similar to what we experienced last week, as the city will be up near the freezing mark for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

While there will be some snow in the province, it will not be affecting southern Manitoba much.

Northern Manitoba will see 5-10 cm of snow Monday night/Tuesday and central Manitoba will see some Wednesday.

While there is a chance of some light flurry activity Wednesday in Winnipeg, it’s a low chance. However, there is also the chance, if there is precipitation, that it will be freezing drizzle mixed with snow.

While this system isn’t terribly likely to leave any new snow in Winnipeg, you can see in the image above there is more moisture and snow in the west, so by Friday, it looks like some of that snow will land in Winnipeg, with perhaps a little more coming this weekend.

Winnipeg\’s 5 day forecast for the week of December 17, 2018.

