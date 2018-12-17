Saskatoon weather outlook: warm start to the week before Christmas

A warm start to the week before Christmas.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

After a weekend that started off warm on Saturday and took a cold turn on Sunday, the work week kicked off on a slightly above seasonal note with temperatures dipping to -7 Monday morning.

-14 is what it felt like with wind chill to start the day as we clouds rolled in during the morning with the mercury climbing into mid-single digits by the noon hour.

Mostly cloudy conditions will continue for the rest of the day as the region warms to an afternoon high a few degrees above freezing.

Monday night

Mostly clear skies stick around Monday night as we cool back down to -7 overnight.

Tuesday

-12 is around what it’ll feel like Tuesday morning with wind chill as you head out the door in the morning under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will roll in during the day along with a breezy southwest wind as we heat up to an afternoon high a few degrees above zero once again.

Wednesday-Friday

Skies will clear back out on Wednesday before returning later in the day on Thursday with a chance of flurries sliding in with a system on Friday for the first day of winter.

Daytime highs will slide down from around the freezing mark on Wednesday to below freezing values both Thursday and Friday.

Weekend/Christmas outlook

Friday’s system will start to roll out on Saturday with some lingering clouds and a chance of flurries as more sunshine slides in on Sunday with afternoon highs falling back into minus double digits.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are shaping up to be cold with daytime highs staying in minus double digits under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Dec. 17 was taken by Ariane Muirhead near Melville:

