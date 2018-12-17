Missing 93-year-old Regina man found dead according to family

A 93-year-old man who was reported missing last week has been found dead, according to police.

Raul Burchi was last seen Dec. 9. Regina police put out a missing person’s report for Burchi on Dec. 12 asking people to try and locate him.

On Sunday afternoon (Dec. 16), a vehicle was found northeast of Montmartre. The vehicle matched the description of the vehicle belonging to Burchi.

Police found Burchi dead in the vehicle. Investigation will continue in order to clarify the circumstance of his death.