December 17, 2018 11:04 am

Influenza activity on the rise in Hamilton

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

It's not to late to get your flu shot. Hamilton Public Health confirms a jump in the number of influenza cases this month.

The city’s public health department is signalling the start of flu season in Hamilton.

Hamilton Public Health says 56 cases of influenza had been confirmed across the city as of Dec. 8.

Fifty-two of those cases are Influenza A and the other four are Influenza B.

Health officials add that influenza activity, to date, is highest amongst children under the age of five.

Young children can get a flu shot from their family doctor, nurse practitioner or at a walk-in clinic. Pharmacies can administer the flu shot to anyone over five years of age.

People are also reminded to take some everyday precautions;

  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water
  • Cover coughs and sneezes and avoid touching your face
  • Stay home when you are sick
  • Clean shared objects and surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches or keys, since the flu virus can live on surfaces for up to eight hours
  • Don’t share food, drinks or personal items like toothbrushes
  • Resting, sleeping, being active and eating nutritious food

