Influenza activity on the rise in Hamilton

The city’s public health department is signalling the start of flu season in Hamilton.

Hamilton Public Health says 56 cases of influenza had been confirmed across the city as of Dec. 8.

READ MORE: Hamilton public health hoping for a milder flu season

Fifty-two of those cases are Influenza A and the other four are Influenza B.

Health officials add that influenza activity, to date, is highest amongst children under the age of five.

Young children can get a flu shot from their family doctor, nurse practitioner or at a walk-in clinic. Pharmacies can administer the flu shot to anyone over five years of age.

READ MORE: Doctors say 2018 flu vaccine is more effective than last year’s

People are also reminded to take some everyday precautions;

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water

Cover coughs and sneezes and avoid touching your face

Stay home when you are sick

Clean shared objects and surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches or keys, since the flu virus can live on surfaces for up to eight hours

Don’t share food, drinks or personal items like toothbrushes

Resting, sleeping, being active and eating nutritious food