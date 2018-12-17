Crime
December 17, 2018 10:45 am
Updated: December 17, 2018 11:18 am

Dramatic police pursuit in Calgary’s northeast Monday

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Global 1 was over a dramatic police pursuit in Calgary's northeast on Monday.

A A

A dramatic police pursuit has come to an end in Calgary’s northeast.

Video captured around 7:55 a.m. from our Global 1 helicopter showed several police vehicles chasing a grey Nissan vehicle.

The vehicle then appeared to crash at the corner 26 Avenue and 66 Street N.E. shortly before 8 a.m.

Global News has reached out to Calgary police for comment and will update this story as details become available.

— More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary police chase
Calgary police pursuit
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Traffic
Crime
Police Chase
Police Pursuit

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News