Dramatic police pursuit in Calgary’s northeast Monday

A dramatic police pursuit has come to an end in Calgary’s northeast.
Video captured around 7:55 a.m. from our Global 1 helicopter showed several police vehicles chasing a grey Nissan vehicle.
The vehicle then appeared to crash at the corner 26 Avenue and 66 Street N.E. shortly before 8 a.m.
Global News has reached out to Calgary police for comment and will update this story as details become available.
— More to come…
