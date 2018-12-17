Home invasion in Picton, Ont. leads to arrests of 3 teens and one adult

Three teens and a 19-year-old man are facing charges for allegedly breaking into a Prince Edward County home.

On Dec. 14, around 5 p.m., OPP responded to a home invasion on Elk Street in Picton.

Police say that three teens and an adult male broke into the home and then assaulted a man inside the building. No weapons were used during the assault, police say.

All four allegedly fled the home with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police found their vehicle minutes later and arrested two of the accused, while the other two were found and arrested later that evening.

The male resident received non-life-threatening injuries and all four accused were held for bail.

Charged were two 16-year-old females from Picton, a 17-year-old male from Picton and 19-year-old David Martin from Ameliasburgh.

All were jointly charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and assault causing bodily harm.

All four are due in bail court on Monday.