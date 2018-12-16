Calgary Firefighters Toy Association hosts Christmas party, gives toys to 4,300 kids

Thousands of children received gifts at the 51st annual Calgary Firefighters Toy Association Christmas party at the Stampede Corral on Sunday.

The volunteer-led organization collected toy donations for 4,300 kids in need. The Salvation Army and Calgary school boards suggested a list of 1,928 families for the association to invite to the event.

READ MORE: Family of Calgary firefighters carries on Christmas tradition for nearly 70 years

“We host this event every year because we know there are many children and families in our city who don’t have the resources to have a truly happy holiday,” said Mark Hagel, president of the Calgary Firefighters Toy Association.

The party was organized by members of the Calgary Fire Department and featured a holiday lunch, live entertainment by the Prairie Dogs and a visit from Santa, who arrived in an antique fire truck.