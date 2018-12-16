Justin Almeida’s 6-point night helps Moose Jaw Warriors earn 6-3 win over Regina Pats

Moose Jaw Warriors (17-8-4-1) player Justin Almeida scored twice and earned four assists in a 6-3 win over the Regina Pats (9-24-0-1) during Western Hockey League (WHL) action Saturday night.

Pats forward Robbie Holmes scored the game’s first goal just 56 seconds into the first period; it would be the first of two for Holmes over the course of the game.

The Warriors rebounded with two goals from forwards Almeida and Tristan Langan before the first period ended.

Pats assistant captain Austin Pratt scored midway through the second period to tie things up at two-all.

Warriors forwards Dalton Hamaliuk and Langan responded with a goal each just minutes later, before Holmes scored his second of the game with just eight seconds left in the period to make it 4-3.

Almeida scored his second goal of the game in the third, while Langan finished off the hat trick to give the Warriors a 6-3 lead for the win.

Pats goalie Dean McNabb stopped 15 of 19 over the first two periods before being replaced by Max Paddock, who let in two goals in just seven shots.

Brodan Salmond stopped 23 of 26 shots he faced for the Warriors.

The Pats are off until Dec. 27, when they travel to Brandon, Man., for a game against the Wheat Kings (15-10-3-3).