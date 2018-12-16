Is the bridge dead? Report on future of Massey crossing due Monday

The public will finally get a look at the report commissioned by B.C.’s NDP government on the future of the Massey crossing on Monday.

The province pressed pause on a planned 10-lane bridge to replace the aging and congested Massey Tunnel in September 2017.

Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena instead commissioned an independent technical review of the replacement options from Stan Cowdell and Westmar Advisors.

That review produced a report in June, which will be made public for the first time on Monday.

However, early signs point to one possible result: the scrapping of the 10-lane bridge concept.

Last month, a report to Richmond city council that included details of a meeting between Trevena and the newly elected council hinted the bridge concept was dead in the water.

“Given that the previous project was cancelled, the minister advised that any future crossing improvement option would not include a 10-lane bridge,” the report read.

The Cowdell report is also expected to contain options for possible alternatives to the crossing.

The cost to replace the aging tunnel with a 10-lane bridge had been pegged at $3.5 billion, however a report to Delta council last year found that a competing bid for the project indicated the work could be done for $2.6 billion.

The former B.C. Liberal government had already spent $70 million on preparatory work for the bridge.