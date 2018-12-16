World
December 16, 2018 11:07 am

Over 40 injured in explosion at Japanese bar, officials warn another blast possible

By Staff Reuters

A view of a site of an explosion at a bar in Sapporo, Japan, December 16, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media.

TWITTER/ @KEIBAPANDRA/via REUTERS.
A A

More than 40 people were injured in an explosion on Sunday at a bar in Sapporo in northern Japan, Kyodo news agency reported.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blast, which the agency said had caused a number of buildings to collapse. Kyodo said one person was in critical condition.

WATCH: Blast injures 2 security in explosive Edmonton bank robbery

Video of the incident posted on social media showed flames and dark smoke billowing into the night sky and people scrambling to safety beside a street strewn with debris and shattered glass.

Police and firefighters worked to get the site under control, fighting flames and smoke, and warned people in the neighborhood of the possibility of another explosion, the agency reported.

A view of a site of an explosion at a bar in Sapporo, Japan, December 16, 2018 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media.

KEITA TOYOSHIMA/via REUTERS

“I heard a bang which sounded like thunder, and my condo was shaken,” a man who lives nearby was quoted as saying by the Japan Times. Eyewitnesses reported smelling gas in the area following the explosion, which Kyodo said happened at 8.30 p.m.

© 2018 Reuters

Report an error
Explosion
explosion Japan
explosion Sapporo
Japan bar
Japanese bar explosion
Sapporo Bar Explosion

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News