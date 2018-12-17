Politics
December 17, 2018 10:16 am
Updated: December 17, 2018 10:27 am

New name announced for Shaw Conference Centre in Edmonton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

The Shaw Conference Centre in downtown Edmonton.

Courtsy: Google Street View
A A

The Shaw Conference Centre will have a new name starting Jan. 1, 2019 – the city’s largest event and convention space in the downtown core is being renamed the Edmonton Convention Centre.

The conference centre announced earlier this year that the naming rights previously owned by Shaw Communications was set to expire at the end of 2018 and held a request for proposals in the spring.

The previous agreement saw Shaw Communications Inc. pay $5.5 million over the 20-year contract.

RELATED: Naming rights on downtown Edmonton convention centre up for grabs

“We are excited about the possibilities to use the Edmonton Convention Centre name as a platform to elevate the local community and economy,” said Derek Hudson, CEO of the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation (EEDC), in a press release.

The current naming rights on the facility, which has been the Shaw Conference Centre for the past 20 years, will expire Dec. 31, 2018.

Julia Wong/Global News

Story continues below

It isn’t clear how many bids were received for the naming rights of the building on Jasper Avenue near 97 Street — not to be confused with the Edmonton Expo Centre at the old Northlands ground, which is also run by the EEDC.

READ MORE: Rogers snaps up naming rights to Edmonton’s downtown arena

The Edmonton Convention Centre will be the exclusive name of the downtown Edmonton convention centre in all official references, including letterhead, signage and uniforms.

Officials previously said the contract would be a 10-year deal at minimum to align the venue with other convention centres and naming rights deals across the continent.

RELATED: Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium field gets name change

The convention centre is owned by the City of Edmonton, managed by the EEDC and the name change required city approval.

The space was originally called the Edmonton Convention Centre from 1983 to 1997 before the agreement with Shaw Communications from 1997 to 2018.

— More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Edmonton
Downtown Edmonton
Edmonton conference centres
edmonton convention centre
Edmonton economic development corporation
EEDC
Naming rights
Shaw
Shaw conference centre
Shaw Conference Centre name
Shaw Conference Centre new name
Shaw Conference Centre renaming

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News