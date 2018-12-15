Saturday morning fire on Martell Crescent kills person, dog: Winnipeg fire, EMS
Just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to reports of a fire on Martell Crescent.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire well-involved, with flames coming out of the basement windows of the bi-level home.
911 calls suggested that an individual was trapped inside the house.
During a search completed by fire crews, a deceased victim along with a deceased dog was recovered.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or the cost of the damage.
