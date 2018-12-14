Box truck blast sends debris flying in L.A.’s Boyle Heights neighbourhood

A box truck exploded in L.A.’s Boyle Heights neighbourhood on Friday night, sending debris flying close to a gas station in the area.

The L.A. Fire Department (LAFD) first reported the incident just before 6 p.m. PT.

The blast happened in the area of Soto Street and Olympic Boulevard.

The truck was transporting a propane tank, which has been identified as a possible cause of the explosion.

What was left of the truck was later parked at a Shell station, according to NBC.

The scene drew a crowd, which saw trucks and vehicles covered in debris, the network added.

No active fire was reported by the LAFD, and there were no reports of injuries.

There were two adult men in the truck, and both were interviewed by police.

Police said the bomb squad responded to the incident but they found “no indication there was any connection to terrorism or purposeful act.”

“At this time, all evidence points to this being an accident,” the LAPD tweeted.

Area streets could be shut down for some time.