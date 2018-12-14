truck blast
December 14, 2018 11:20 pm

Box truck blast sends debris flying in L.A.’s Boyle Heights neighbourhood

By Online Journalist  Global News

A box truck exploded Friday night, scattering debris over a wide distance in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles.

A A

A box truck exploded in L.A.’s Boyle Heights neighbourhood on Friday night, sending debris flying close to a gas station in the area.

The L.A. Fire Department (LAFD) first reported the incident just before 6 p.m. PT.

Coverage of explosions on Globalnews.ca:

The blast happened in the area of Soto Street and Olympic Boulevard.

The truck was transporting a propane tank, which has been identified as a possible cause of the explosion.

What was left of the truck was later parked at a Shell station, according to NBC.

READ MORE: Dramatic video shows truck exploding into fireball in deadly Italian collision

The scene drew a crowd, which saw trucks and vehicles covered in debris, the network added.

No active fire was reported by the LAFD, and there were no reports of injuries.

There were two adult men in the truck, and both were interviewed by police.

READ MORE: Explosion, fire erupt at MarkWest natural gas processing facility in Houston, Penn.

Police said the bomb squad responded to the incident but they found “no indication there was any connection to terrorism or purposeful act.”

“At this time, all evidence points to this being an accident,” the LAPD tweeted.

Area streets could be shut down for some time.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
box truck explosion LA
Boyle Heights explosion
boyle heights truck explosion
LA explosion
la truck explosion
LAFD
LAPD
los angeles truck explosion
truck blast
truck explosion
truck explosion boyle heights
truck explosion boyle heights los angeles
truck explosion los angeles

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News