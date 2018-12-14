Obamacare ruled unconstitutional by U.S. federal judge in Texas

Obamacare is unconstitutional.

So declared a federal judge in Texas, who was adjudicating a case involving states that argued they were hurt by an increase in the number of people who ended up on insurance rolls.

The decision throws the health insurance of as many as 20 million people into doubt.

Coverage of Obamacare on Globalnews.ca:

The case, which was rendered in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Texas, saw a Texas-led coalition of 19 states argue that the individual mandate in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA, also known as Obamacare) was unconstitutional following the passage of tax legislation last year.

The individual mandate was a fee that people paid if they could afford health insurance but chose not to buy into it.

Republicans had tried to strike it down in the courts, but when they couldn’t do that, they included a repeal of the mandate in the Tax Cuts and and Jobs Act of 2017, Bloomberg reported.

READ MORE: Nearly a third of Americans think Trump repealed Obamacare — poll

With the mandate’s repeal, the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2012 ruling that Obamacare was constitutional could no longer be considered valid.

They further argued that the whole health care law was no longer valid without the tax.

Judge Reed O’Connor agreed with them, declaring the mandate and Obamacare “inseverable and therefore invalid.”

U.S. President Donald Trump called the decision “great news for America.”



Story continues below Wow, but not surprisingly, ObamaCare was just ruled UNCONSTITUTIONAL by a highly respected judge in Texas. Great news for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that the decision “vindicates President Trump’s position that Obamacare is constitutional.

“Once again, the president calls on Congress to replace Obamacare and act to protect people with pre-existing conditions and provide Americans with quality affordable health care.”

However, California Attorney General Xavier Becarra said the decision would be appealed right away, Politico reported.

He had led an effort to intervene the challenge of the health care law.

Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said the ruling “seems to be based on faulty legal reasoning and hopefully it will be overturned.”

The ruling seems to be based on faulty legal reasoning and hopefully it will be overturned. Americans who care about working families must do all they can to prevent this district court ruling from becoming law. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 15, 2018

The Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010 with the aim of providing “near-universal” health insurance coverage and to “lower health insurance premiums,” said the background to O’Connor’s decision.