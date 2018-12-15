Kingston-area MP sings Christmas carol in House of Commons

Mike Bossio is back in his riding after Parliament adjourned for the holiday break, but before he left the Liberal MP spread his version of holiday cheer in the House of Commons.

The Hastings-Lennox and Addington MP broke into song during question period earlier in the week. Bossio says it was all about hitting the right note.

“Things can sometimes get pretty negative in the House,” he said. “They can get pretty intense in the House so we’re thinking we’ve got to do something to lighten things up around here.”

Hence the song: Bossio and some of his Ottawa staff re-wrote the old standard Christmas in Killarney to become Christmas in My Riding. He says he’s received plenty of positive reactions to the musical interlude; in fact, some responses came from as far away as England.

“I have reaction from Great Britain, if you can imagine,” Bossio said. “They’re going, ‘This would never happen in the U.K.’ This is wonderful. We need more of this in our Parliaments and in our government institutions, where people can actually share and enjoy Christmas.”

Bossio was first elected to Parliament in 2015.