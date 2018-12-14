Crime
December 14, 2018 5:08 pm

Winnipeg police find dead body inside Young Street building

By Senior Online Producer  Global News
File/ Global News
A A

Winnipeg police believe a body found on Monday inside a building is likely a homicide.

Police said Friday they responded after a body was found in a building in the 100 block of Young Street at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The body was that of an adult male, said police, and was deemed “suspicious in nature.”

The Winnipeg Police homicide unit is investigating and has no further details.

WATCH: Man dead in Sherbrook Street homicide, police still searching for suspect

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body Found
Homicide
suspicious in nature
Winnipeg crime
Winnipeg homicide
Young Street

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News