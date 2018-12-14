Winnipeg police find dead body inside Young Street building

Winnipeg police believe a body found on Monday inside a building is likely a homicide.

Police said Friday they responded after a body was found in a building in the 100 block of Young Street at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The body was that of an adult male, said police, and was deemed “suspicious in nature.”

The Winnipeg Police homicide unit is investigating and has no further details.

WATCH: Man dead in Sherbrook Street homicide, police still searching for suspect