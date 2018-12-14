Trump announces Mick Mulvaney as new acting White House chief of staff

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, as new acting White House chief of staff via Twitter on Friday.

I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our Country with distinction. Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2018

Trump said Mulvaney has done an “outstanding job” in the administration.

Mulvaney responded to the news on Twitter, saying it is a “tremendous honor” and he looks forward to working with Trump and his team.

Mulvaney will replace John Kelly, who Trump announced last week would be leaving his role by the end of the year. Trump thanked Kelly for his service on Twitter and said he is a “GREAT PATRIOT.”

Kelly, a retired general and former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, had been chief of staff since July 2017. He replaced Reince Priebus, who had the job for six months.

Mulvaney will be Trump’s third chief of staff.

Before joining the administration, Mulvaney was an outspoken member of the House Freedom Caucus, a powerful bloc of Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives. He often appears on Sunday television talk shows to defend Trump’s policies.

Trump had already gone through a couple of candidates before announcing Mulvaney’s new role. He had previously considered U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence’s aide, Nick Ayers, for the position but had to turn to other candidates after they could not agree on his length of service.

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie had also been considered, but he withdrew himself from consideration hours before Mulvaney was announced as a replacement Friday. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had reportedly been a possible contender as well.

This is not the first time Trump has turned to Mulvaney in a pinch. Last November, he named Mulvaney the acting head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

It was an appointment that was fought in court, but Mulvaney prevailed and ran it until earlier this month, when Trump’s official pick was confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The White House chief of staff position is considered one of the most important in Washington because its occupant carries out the president’s priorities and ensures he has the right information to make decisions.

Under Trump, the chief of staff has been heavily involved in damage control and attempting to manage what has been a chaotic presidency.

Kelly had been credited with using an iron fist while in the job to impose order, but over time had grown increasingly isolated.

-With files from Reuters