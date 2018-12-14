Osborne Villagers not in danger after man allegedly sexually assaults woman

Winnipeg police say they believe there is no danger to the public in Osborne Village despite chatter on social media after a reported sexual assault last week.

Police said a woman was grabbed at River Avenue and Osborne Street Dec. 7, led off the street and sexually assaulted.

“We relayed to the public that it was a very serious incident,” said Const. Rob Carver Friday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police asking for public’s help after sexual assault

“Information has come to light to change what we know,” he said. “We still have a victim, we’re still working with that victim.

However police have identified everyone they need to in the investigation, said Carver, and there is no threat to the general public.

“There is not currently a suspect-at-large in the city that is targeting anybody, anywhere, including in the Osborne Village area.”

Carver said at this point, police can’t be more forthcoming.

“The public is just going to have to live with the fact that the important message is that everyone is safe.

“It’s still a sexual assault investigation, but all parties have been identified and we don’t have a suspect at large.”

No arrests have been made, said Carver.

WATCH: New video to help show how to report a sexual assault