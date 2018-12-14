Downtown Vancouver fire
Downtown SkyTrain shuts down following dumpster fire

A fire affected SkyTrain service in downtown Vancouver.

A fire briefly shut down part of the SkyTrain in downtown Vancouver.

The flames broke out in a dumpster near Burrard Street and West Cordova Street shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before sending a black plume of smoke into the air.

The Expo Line is shut down between Waterfront and Stadium Station, but but service has since been restored.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

