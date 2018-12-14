Downtown SkyTrain shuts down following dumpster fire

A fire briefly shut down part of the SkyTrain in downtown Vancouver.

The flames broke out in a dumpster near Burrard Street and West Cordova Street shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Flooding shuts down SkyTrain service between Columbia and Sapperton stations

The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before sending a black plume of smoke into the air.

The Expo Line is shut down between Waterfront and Stadium Station, but but service has since been restored.

#SkyTrain UPDATE Expo Line service disruption due to fire: Fire has been put out and we are waiting for smoke to clear, updates to follow. ^LA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) December 14, 2018

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.