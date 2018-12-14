Manitoba Party members go to court to oust leader Steven Fletcher

Activists with the fledgling Manitoba Party want the Court of Queen’s Bench to remove Steven Fletcher as leader.

Wayne Sturby and Joe Chan allege Fletcher was handed the leadership by someone who had no authority to do so.

Fletcher was kicked out of the governing Progressive Conservative caucus last year and now sits as an Independent.

READ MORE: Ousted Tory MLA Steven Fletcher takes reins of Manitoba Party

He took over the helm of the Manitoba Party in September.

Sturby and Chan allege former leader Gary Marshall signed documents transferring the leadership to Fletcher several weeks after Marshall had been removed as leader.

Sturby says the party’s board voted to remove Marshall in July.

The allegations have not been proven in court and Marshall says he did nothing wrong.

READ MORE: Former bug expert, Taz Stuart named interim leader of new Manitoba party

Marshall says there was no board meeting to remove him — only a couple of party members who met to complain.

Fletcher says he has no idea of what happened before he took over, but everything on his end was done in accordance with Elections Manitoba rules.

The Manitoba Party first ran candidates in the 2016 election and did not win any seats.