‘It’s everywhere’: Riders disgusted by pigeon-poop covered surfaces at Osborne transit station

If you’re heading to catch a bus at the Osborne station rapid transit stop, you might want to watch where you step.

Everywhere you look, every surface is covered in pigeon poop.

“It’s terrible,” said one bus rider. The man also told Global News, it’s been an ongoing issue he’s noticed for months. He said in September, the issue was worse.

“All the smudge on the windows, it was kind of like finger print graffiti.”

Transit riders contacted Global News about the state of the station and health concerns.

“They need some time to clean it up. You can see it all over windows. Someone needs to take a mop to this place,” the rider said.

Pigeon poop can be hazardous to humans, and the build-up of pigeon feces on buildings and other structures is not only visually unappealing and but pigeon droppings are acidic and erode metal and stonework, according to Health Canada.

Pigeons have been associated with a variety of diseases, including histoplasmosis and cryptococcosis.

Histoplasmosis is a disease caused by a fungus that grows in pigeon droppings. The fungus can also be found in bat droppings or in the soil, and is carried by the wind. When removing droppings, people may breathe in some of the fungus. When exposure is high, the fungus can cause infection.

Cryptococcosis is another fungal disease related to pigeon droppings and grows in soils throughout the world. It is very unlikely that healthy people will become infected even at high levels of exposure. A major risk factor for infection is a compromised immune system.

The union representing transit workers also said it would be looking into the situation.

“We want to thank transit riders for bringing these concerns forward, which we certainly take seriously,” Everett Rudolph, Executive Vice President for the ATU said in an email statement.

“We’ll be passing on these concerns to our health and safety committee at our earliest opportunity. Our focus is always on safe working environments for our members and for the public.”

Global News has reached out to the City and is awaiting a response.