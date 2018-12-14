Downtown Winnipeg restaurant The Pint closing its doors in February

Winnipeg Jets fans will soon be losing a popular watering hole.

The Pint Public House will be closing its doors Feb. 17, selling their building after four years in business. The prominent sports bar at 274 Garry St. sits on the edge of the SHED (sports, hospitality, entertainment district) in downtown Winnipeg.

In a letter to staff members on Dec. 9, The Pint’s head office told employees their employment with the company would end in just over ten weeks.

@BrittAtGlobal @GlobalNewsAmber @globalwinnipeg https://t.co/VZLSg714qR I just bought over 1000 bucks in gift cards yesterday and no one said anything. Not cool. https://t.co/k5CfMhBMut — Ralph Murlax (@ralphmurlax) December 14, 2018

Carmen Winkler, Director of Operations for The Pint, said the sale of the building was strictly a business/real estate decision.

“Since opening in 2014, we have enjoyed being part of the downtown revitalization and have witnessed the passion Winnipeggers have for sports and entertainment.

“We are grateful for our time in Winnipeg and thank all our customers and staff for their support.”

As part of the SHED, the building sits on a piece of prime real estate. During the Jets Whiteout parties, Economic Development Winnipeg reported that 120,500 fans filled the area.

While The Pint would not say who has purchased the building, employees at the restaurant tell Global News that chain restaurant Local Public Eatery plans to open a location there, adding to their locations across Canada.

If you’re heading down to the Jets game tomorrow or the street party catch me after the game in the Whiteout tent at @pintwinnipeg spinning until 2am. #GoJetsGo pic.twitter.com/PgUezNbCvO — Ryan Browning (@DJ_Biff_WPG) April 19, 2018

Since its opening, The Pint has been a popular gathering place for sports fans and people attending events at nearby Bell MTS Place. The Pint welcomed large crowds during the Winnipeg Jets’ playoff run, with an added “Whiteout Party Tent” in the parking lot beside their building.

During Jets home games, the tent was equipped with three bars, a DJ and a big-screen projector for fans to watch the game.

The Pint will be the latest restaurant casualty in Winnipeg. Osborne restaurant Pete’s Place announced they had closed after only six months at a prime location in the Village.

-With files from Devon Shewchuk and Marek Tkach

