Canadian Ambassador to China meets with detained Canadian Michael Kovrig

Canadian Ambassador to China John McCallum was granted access to meet with Michael Kovrig, the Canadian who was detained earlier this week.

Kovrig previously worked in the Canadian embassy in China, and currently is employed by Crisis Group International, a company that reports on global conflict.

READ MORE: Tourism minister Melanie Joly postpones trip to China amid detainment of Canadians

According to Global Affairs, the purpose of a consular visit includes assessing the well-being of the Canadian citizen, providing legal guidance, and providing a link between the Canadian and their loved ones back home.

There were no details on the well-being of Kovrig.

The government is still pressing China for access to Michael Spavor, the second Canadian detained.

Both Spavor and Kovrig were detained for threats to Chinese national security.

WATCH: Growing concerns about fate of Canadians living in China

The two Canadians were detained in apparent retaliation after Canadian officials arrested Chinese businesswoman Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1. Meng could be extradited to the U.S. to face charges she and her company Huawei violated sanctions on Iran. China has publicly called for Canada to release Meng, but Canadian officials have said the arrest of Meng is not a political action.

Foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan are expected to discuss the situation Friday afternoon with their American counterparts, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary James Mattis.

WATCH: How U.S. is responding to spat between Canada and China

Earlier in the day, Canadian Minister of Tourism Melanie Joly postponed her upcoming trip to China.