Boil water advisory ends in Carman

The town of Carman is no longer under a boil water advisory.

The precautionary advisory went into effect Dec. 4 after the province discovered turbidity or cloudiness in the water, which is caused by invisible particles.

Bacteria was ruled out as a potential cause.

Manitoba’s Drinking Water Officer, Kale Black, said Thursday that the Carman water system is back to normal and all conditions have been met for rescinding the advisory.

