December 14, 2018 7:27 am

Closing arguments expected in sex assault trial of former gymnastics coach

By Staff The Canadian Press

Former gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker, right, leaves the court house in Sarnia, Ont., on October 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

SARNIA, Ont. – Closing arguments are expected today in the sexual assault trial of a former high-ranking gymnastics coach.

Dave Brubaker has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of invitation to sexual touching at his judge-alone trial in Sarnia, Ont.

The charges relate to alleged incidents between 2000 and 2007 involving a single complainant, now in her 30s.

Brubaker testified Thursday that when he apologized to his accuser for “crossing the line,” he wasn’t referring to any sexual transgressions.

He says he wrote a letter expressing his regret to his former trainee because he had gone beyond the bounds of a typical coach-athlete relationship.

The complainant has testified that Brubaker would pick her up from school and take her to his house, where he would occasionally spoon her in bed and tickle her belly before driving her to practice.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
