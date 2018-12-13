Target, Walmart named in U.S. lawsuit over lead contamination in toys

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state is suing two of the nation’s largest retailers and a third company for importing and selling children’s toys with lead levels up to 10 times higher than federal limits.
State Attorney General Barbara Underwood says the lawsuit filed in an Albany court Thursday names Walmart, Target and Randolph, New Jersey-based LaRose Industries, importer of the “Cra-Z-Jewelz” jewelry-making kits that were recalled in 2016.
READ MORE: Avoiding lead exposure: what you need to know
The lawsuit says the retail giants and the importer “committed thousands of violations” of state laws regulating the safety of children’s toys sold in New York.
The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and court order-ordered assurances the toys won’t be sold again in New York.
A spokesman for Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart says it stopped selling the toys after the recall and will address the lawsuit’s allegations in court.
Messages left for Minneapolis-based Target and LaRose weren’t returned.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.