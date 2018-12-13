Target, Walmart named in U.S. lawsuit over lead contamination in toys

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state is suing two of the nation’s largest retailers and a third company for importing and selling children’s toys with lead levels up to 10 times higher than federal limits.

State Attorney General Barbara Underwood says the lawsuit filed in an Albany court Thursday names Walmart, Target and Randolph, New Jersey-based LaRose Industries, importer of the “Cra-Z-Jewelz” jewelry-making kits that were recalled in 2016.

READ MORE: Avoiding lead exposure: what you need to know

The lawsuit says the retail giants and the importer “committed thousands of violations” of state laws regulating the safety of children’s toys sold in New York.

#BREAKING: I’m suing @Target, @Walmart, and importer LaRose Industries for committing thousands of violations of New York law by selling lead-contaminated children’s toys. We ran tests and found lead levels up to 10x higher than the federal limit.https://t.co/Ega5KOfQHf — NY AG Underwood (@NewYorkStateAG) December 13, 2018

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and court order-ordered assurances the toys won’t be sold again in New York.

A spokesman for Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart says it stopped selling the toys after the recall and will address the lawsuit’s allegations in court.

Messages left for Minneapolis-based Target and LaRose weren’t returned.