Strasbourg Christmas market gunman dead after shootout with French police

The man who opened fire on a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France was killed on Thursday after a shootout with police.

Cherif Chekatt eluded capture following Tuesday’s shooting that killed three and left 11 more wounded, prompting a massive search involving hundreds of law enforcement agents in the EU.

On Thursday, a police operation was underway in the La Meinau district of the eastern France city, with reports of gunfire.

France’s interior minister later confirmed that Chekatt was dead.

The suspected gunman grew up in the city and had a checkered past. The 29-year-old man had racked up dozens of past criminal convictions for theft and fraud and had been in and out of jail.