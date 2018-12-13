Okanagan weather: Precip gets spottier, sunny breaks possible

The risk of rain is diminishing in the Interior as the weekend nears while the coast is getting slammed by storm after storm. However, spotty showers are still possible at times.

Snow was still on the ground in the valley Thursday morning in parts of the Central and North Okanagan, with snowfall warnings for up to 30 centimetres on Rogers Pass, Paulson Summit and on the Coquihalla Highway.

Cloud cover in the valley is keeping conditions mild, though, with temperatures around 5 degrees all morning on Thursday in the Central Okanagan and is expected to hover there all day.

Spotty showers are possible late in the day before skies start to clear a bit overnight, as conditions cool down a few degrees toward the freezing mark.

Some sunshine is possible Friday morning, as a warm front and system slamming into the coast, kicking up a breezy southerly wind with gusts up to 50 km/h, will help boost temperatures up to 7 degrees during the day.

Clouds will also roll in during the day with a chance of late-day showers to wrap up the week.

Sunny breaks are also possible on Saturday before the next wave of clouds rolls in and sticks around on Sunday with a chance of showers during the day.

Daytime highs will continue to hop up into mid-single digits both days, with morning lows around or just above the freezing mark.

Clouds and a chance of showers at times will return for the week before Christmas with a risk of rain every day as daytime highs sit in the 6 to 7 degree range.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.