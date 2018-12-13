Funeral to be held for teen stabbing victim in Hamilton

A funeral is going to be held this weekend for Hamilton’s ninth homicide victim of the year.

Joshua Leo, 17, died on Dec. 7 after being stabbed inside his mother’s car on Pinewarbler Drive, in what police described as a drug deal gone wrong.

Visitation for Leo will be held at Bay Gardens on Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A funeral will be held Saturday morning at Our Lady of Lourdes in Hamilton.

The family is asking for donations to a GoFundMe account called Justice for Josh that was created by his sister.

Two men have been charged with manslaughter and assault with a weapon in Leo’s death.