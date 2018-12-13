Calgary ‘Snow Angels’ recognized for 15 years of shovelling snow for community

The City of Calgary recognized some citizens Thursday for helping keep the city’s sidewalks clear of snow.

The city’s Snow Angels campaign started 15 years ago to encourage people to nominate their neighbours who shovel for others in their communities during the winter. It has seen some 8,232 nominations over the years, the city said.

This year, Kathy Sokolan-Oblak’s family was nominated by her neighbours Peter and Mary Esposito, who live in the northwest community of Huntington Hills.

The family of four has helped clear the Esposito’s sidewalk for more than 22 years, the city said.

“It’s the simple family values of helping others handed down from generations that we’ve instilled in our own daughters from a young age,” said Sokolan-Oblak in a city news release.

“Now our newest neighbour on the block helps shovel our driveway on weekends so we get to sleep in a bit and we’re grateful for that.”

The program is celebrating its 15th anniversary and the city is encouraging others to nominate a snow angel in their community.

