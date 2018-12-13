Nova Scotia minister says sale of ServiCom call centre expected before the New Year

The Nova Scotia government says the sale of the shuttered ServiCom call centre in Cape Breton should be completed before the end of the year.

When the call centre in Sydney was closed a week ago, almost 700 workers lost their jobs.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia offers special government support to ServiCom employees who lost their jobs

They did not receive advance notice of the closure last Thursday, and they are owed almost four weeks in back pay.

Speaking today after a cabinet meeting, Business Minister Geoff MacLellan said bankruptcy proceedings involving ServiCom’s U.S. parent are expected to wrap up within days.

As well, MacLellan says he and other cabinet ministers have become aware of several other potential bidders.

MacLellan says those interested parties have come forward in Halifax and across the country.