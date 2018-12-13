Saskatoon weather outlook: warm weather comes with wild wind

Warm weather comes with wild wind.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

-17 is what it felt like Thursday morning with wind chill as temperatures dipped back to -10 C to start the day.

Clear skies overnight started to fill with clouds once daybreak hit as we warmed into mid-minus single digits by late morning.

A mix of sun & cloud outside in Saskatoon on this Thursday morning, currently sitting at -7 with a wind chill of -14 https://t.co/UPNpVrKwQo #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/isl8o5AxRz — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 13, 2018

A mix of sun and cloud lingers into the afternoon as the mercury climbs to an afternoon high just above freezing for the first time in December, thanks to a breezy westerly wind mixing down the mild air.

Thursday night

Breezy winds stick around Thursday night as skies clear back out and conditions cool down to around -8 overnight.

Friday

-14 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Friday morning as you’re heading out the door under mostly sunny skies that will stick around all day.

We swing into the warm sector of a system building into Western Canada during the day with a breezy southerly wind helping once again warm the region up above the freezing mark for an afternoon high.

Weekend

A few clouds will filter through with an upper trough on Saturday as a cold front kicks up strong winds up to 40 km/h with 70 km/h gusts possible as temperatures climb a few degrees above freezing.

The effects of that front will be felt on Sunday with a morning low in minus double digits to start the day and an afternoon high only making it into mid-minus single digits despite mostly sunny skies.

Work week outlook

A few more clouds roll in for the week before Christmas, but still some sunshine can be expected with daytime highs hovering around or just above the freezing mark all week.

Jeffy Mac took the Dec. 13 Your Saskatchewan photo in Patuanak:

