Kelowna Rockets’ win streak snapped

The Kelowna Rockets win streak was snapped Wednesday night, the Hurricanes downed the Rockets 5-1 at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, Alberta.

The Hurricanes got on the scoresheet 2:16 into the game, Zachary Cox(10) beat Rockets starter, Roman Basran far side. The Rockets headed to the man advantage at 13:51, but 14 seconds later Jake Leschyshyn(20) extended the Hurricanes lead while down a man. Lethbridge headed to the dressing room with a 2-0 lead over the Rockets.

Basran lost his stick, Jake Elmer(16) fired one past him to take a 3-0 lead 8:56 into the middle frame. That would be the only goal to be scored during the second.

Hurricanes captain, Jordy Bellerive(13) skated in alone scoring the Canes fourth goal of the night 4:05 into the third period. Taylor Ross(18) would make it 5-0 for Lethbridge 6:33 into the final frame. During the following stoppage, Head Coach Adam Foote elected to make a goaltending change, replacing Roman Basran with James Porter. Liam Kindree would spoil Hurricanes starter, Carl Tetachuk’s shutout bid with a power play goal at 13:39.

Kelowna’s record is now to 15-16-2-0.

The Rockets goaltenders stopped 32 of the 37 shots they faced. Roman Basran was charged with the loss, his record moves to 10-10-1-0. The Hurricanes outshot the Rockets 37-27.

Kelowna has tomorrow off, they’ll be back in action Friday night in Calgary. They’ll then head to Medicine Hat for a matchup against the Tigers before the Christmas break.