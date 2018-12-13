Oland murder trial hears how police tried to track down victim’s missing phone

Testimony from the Saint John police’s lead investigator in the second-degree murder trial of Dennis Oland focused Wednesday on one of the most baffling aspects of the Richard Oland murder case: what happened to the multimillionaire’s cell phone, the only thing taken from the crime scene?

Const. Stephen Davidson spent much of Wednesday describing in court the steps he took to track the cell phone calls and texts in an effort to see where the missing iPhone went.

“We made test calls in the city of Saint John and in Rothesay,” Davidson told the court.

The phone, which was never found, and its last known route, is key evidence for the prosecution, which is continuing to lay out its case at the Oland retrial in Saint John.

When the bludgeoned body of 69-year-old Richard Oland was found on July 7, 2011, on the floor of his uptown Saint John office, the only thing missing was his iPhone. He was wearing a valuable watch, the keys to his expensive car were on the floor near the body, and cash in the office was untouched — all indications to police that robbery was not a motive.

Dennis Oland, 50, an investment adviser, is the last known person to have seen his father alive and is on trial for second-degree murder.

The trial had previously learned that Richard Oland was bludgeoned to death with an unknown weapon or weapons.

The 45 wounds on his hands and head were mostly from a sharp-edged implement, such as an axe of some sort, and there were a few round wounds that appeared to be from a hammer, the court heard in previous testimony.

Dennis Oland has steadfastly maintained his innocence. He was charged in 2013 and tried and convicted by a jury in 2015. That verdict was set aside on appeal in 2016 when the new trial was ordered.

The Crown has contended that Dennis Oland was deeply in debt and on the edge financially when he killed his very rich father “in a rage” over money.

The defence has suggested that Saint John police mishandled the investigation and rushed to judgment in deciding very quickly that Dennis Oland was the killer.

The trial continues Thursday and is expected to last until March.

— With files from The Canadian Press