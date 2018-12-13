Next spring’s trade mission to China still on, despite tensions: B.C. premier

Despite tensions running high between Canada and China, B.C. Premier John Horgan says planning for future trade missions continues.

He says a trip to Asia with B.C.’s trade minister this spring is still on.

“I am planning to go with Minister Ralston and George Chow to Asia in spring, during the spring break. Those plans continue. We’re hopeful that the issues will be resolved by then and that we can have a positive discussion and dialogue.”

Horgan says the financial stakes are high, so mindful of human rights, he is hoping the current issues will be resolved by then.

“We have a lot of money in the game. A lot of people are depending on us having positive relationships with all of our trading partners including China.”

Horgan says his government is taking its lead from the federal government.

He was with the prime minister and other premiers when the arrest was made in Vancouver of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on Dec. 1., leading to the current tensions.

Last Sunday, the decision was made for B.C.’s Forest Minister not to continue on to China during BC Forest Products’ trade mission to Asia.