MSVU faculty reach tentative agreement with university

The Mount Saint Vincent University Faculty Association in Halifax says it has reached a tentative agreement with the employer and will recommend the deal to its membership.

The agreement comes after two days of confidential negotiations.

READ MORE: MSVU employees vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike mandate

According to the faculty association, a ratification vote is scheduled for early January.

The agreement’s details will not be made public until the members have voted.

Last month, members voted 94 per cent in favour of a strike mandate ahead of conciliation talks. At the time, the faculty association said it had been in negotiations since June and that the main unsettled issues were fair compensation, workload and support for caregivers and victims of domestic violence.

The association represents 144 full-time faculty, librarians and lab instructors.