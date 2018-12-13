Crime
December 13, 2018 7:52 am

Woman in custody after man stabbed in Etobicoke: police

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police say a woman is in custody after a man was stabbed in Etobicoke early Thursday.

Police said they responded to a call around 6:05 a.m. in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Brookers Lane.

Authorities said the victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: 4 injured after multiple stabbings in GTA over Halloween weekend

The age and identity of the man and woman have not been released.

The incident is still under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brookers Lane
Etobicoke
lake shore boulevard
Life Threatening Injuries
Police investigation
Stabbing
Toronto Police
woman in custody

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News