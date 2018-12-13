Woman in custody after man stabbed in Etobicoke: police

Toronto police say a woman is in custody after a man was stabbed in Etobicoke early Thursday.

Police said they responded to a call around 6:05 a.m. in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and Brookers Lane.

Authorities said the victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The age and identity of the man and woman have not been released.

The incident is still under investigation.

