Winnipeg police request public’s help in search for missing woman

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to track down 34-year-old Laura Booth.

Booth was last seen around 7 p.m. in the North Kildonan area on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

She’s described as a Caucasian woman who stands approximately five feet five inches tall with a thin build, green eyes and long brown hair with blonde streaks.

Booth was last seen wearing a brown winter coat, blue jeans and tan boots.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.