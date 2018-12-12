Canada
Winnipeg police request public’s help in search for missing woman

Laura Booth, 34, was last seen in the North Kildonan area on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

Winnipeg Police Service
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to track down 34-year-old Laura Booth.

Booth was last seen around 7 p.m. in the North Kildonan area on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

She’s described as a Caucasian woman who stands approximately five feet five inches tall with a thin build, green eyes and long brown hair with blonde streaks.

Booth was last seen wearing a brown winter coat, blue jeans and tan boots.

Police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

