Brothers arrested in stolen vehicle investigation in Oakville

Halton police have arrested and charged two brothers following a stolen vehicle investigation in Oakville.

On the night of Nov. 24, an SUV was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Orchard Drive, where police say the suspects also entered a second vehicle and stole a wallet.

Then, police say the credit cards were fraudulently used to purchase gas later that evening in Mississauga.

The investigation led to the arrests of Joshua and Jesse Murphy, both 19, who were located this week driving stolen vehicles in Hamilton and Grimsby, police said.

They are facing numerous charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Anyone who may have additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det.-Const. Tim Woollands of the Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825-4747 ext. 2208 .