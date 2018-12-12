Large amounts of cash, cocaine seized in Norway House raids

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate after seizing a large amount of cocaine and cash in a pair of raids.

On Dec. 7, police raided a residence on Rowdens Bay in Norway House, where they seized 85 grams of cocaine, a large sum of cash, drug paraphernalia, and numerous cell phones.

Colin Gamblin, 29, of Norway House, was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing property obtained by crime.

READ MORE: Crack cocaine investigation nets multiple suspects: Winnipeg police

Two women, 25 and 50, and a 61-year-old man were also arrested. Charges are pending.

More drugs and cash were seized Monday night at a home in Pine Grove, where RCMP found 85 grams of crack cocaine.

Two Winnipeg men, 18 and 20, were arrested. Charges are pending.

WATCH: ‘Meth has become the new alcohol’: Experts say more drug resources are needed to cope with crisis