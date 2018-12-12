N.S. RCMP officer arrested for alleged domestic assault

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog agency is investigating an allegation of domestic assault against a male RCMP officer based in New Minas.

The Serious Incident Response Team says Kings District RCMP received a complaint from a third party on Nov. 24, alleging that an RCMP officer had assaulted his girlfriend.

The officer, who was not named, was later arrested, and the RCMP referred the case the independent team.

No charges have been laid.

The officer has been released on conditions and is expected to appear in provincial court in Kentville on Jan. 29.

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.