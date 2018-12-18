Super Awesome Science Show: The blockchain boon

Blockchain has become the latest buzzword in tech but few of us understand what it is and how it relates to us. On this week’s podcast episode of the Super Awesome Science Show, we invest in the topic of blockchain as we hope to decode its cryptic nature so we can all profit by knowing what it is and how it may change our lives.
We start off with the basics with blockchain consultant, Olivia Lovenmark. She tells us a little bit more about the platform, explains what cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are, and helps us to understand some of the terminology.
The lure of money appears to be the only way to get people interested in using blockchain. Yet we talk with Duane Conners of rprt management consulting who tells us the use of incentives in absence of cash might bring everyone to the fold.
Next is Brian Magierski, president of Nano Vision, a company that wants to use blockchain to improve our health. He believes the real-time and secure nature of the platform may improve the results of clinical research.
In our SASS Class, we speak with Singularity University’s Anne Connelly about how blockchain may be able to create an entirely new economy based not on money, but impact. It’s already being done in Toronto and may improve the way we conduct international development.
Guests:
Olivia Lovenmark, blockchain consultant
Duane Conners, rprt management consulting
Brian Magierski, President, Nano Vision
Anne Connelly, Singularity University
