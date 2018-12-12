Regiopolis hold and secure all clear, unrelated to previous lockdowns, say police

Regiopolis-Notre Dame Catholic Secondary School was briefly put under hold and secure over lunchtime on Wednesday.

Kingston police say the hold and secure was a precautionary measure due to an incident at a nearby residence. The hold and secure was put into place right before noon and ended around 12:40 p.m.

No threats were made to the school, and Kingston police media officer Cam Mack said the hold and secure had nothing to do with last week’s lockdowns.

On Dec. 5, Reigiopolis was the first high school to be targeted in a series of threats against eight schools in the city on Dec. 5 and 6. Over both days, 10 schools were locked down and several others were put under hold and secures. In each case, Kingston police say the threats were unsubstantiated.

The school lockdowns ended by Friday, but Kingston police have not announced any arrests in the case.

Mack said he couldn’t give any more details about the incident at the residence that prompted the precautionary hold and secure at Regiopolice on Wednesday because the investigation was ongoing.