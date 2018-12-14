Santa joining Arctic wildlife at zoo holiday party

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is getting into the holiday spirit with a ‘North Polar Party’ Saturday and Sunday.

The event will include the chance for kids to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Tundra Grill and a special holiday presentation for the zoo’s polar bears.

READ MORE: Zoo to briefly close in January for building maintenance

“The holiday season is a great time of year for families to visit the zoo,” said the Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s Laura Cabak.

“Children can come to meet Santa and spend the day exploring the zoo and seeing all the animals that thrive in northern climates, like polar bears, snow leopards and wolves.”

Other holiday activities at the zoo include a holiday breakfast, Santa’s colouring station, a chance to get a photo with Winston, the polar bear mascot, and a wagon ride at the McFeetors Heavy Horse Centre.

More details are available at the zoo’s website.

WATCH: Winnipeg zoo’s Journey to Churchill introduces two new bear cubs