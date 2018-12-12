Crime
SIU unable to identify Toronto cop who kicked man in face

By Staff The Canadian Press

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – The director of Ontario’s police watchdog says he cannot lay charges because he is unable to identify a Toronto police officer who allegedly kicked a man in the face.

A report from the Special Investigations Unit’s Tony Loparco says he believes a criminal offence took place in October 2017 when several officers went to arrest a 24-year-old university student in north Toronto.

Loparco says the man complied with an order to lie down on his stomach, but was kicked in the face while down on the floor and sustained a broken nose.

The SIU’s report indicates investigators interviewed or reviewed notes of 36 witness officers and spoke to three civilian witnesses, none of whom could identify the officer that delivered the kick.

Loparco says that because the specific officer cannot be identified, no charge will be laid.

The SIU is an agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

